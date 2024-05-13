Wanted person dead after shooting at officers serving warrant

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Officers shot and killed a person who fired a handgun at them while they were serving a warrant for their arrest in Taylorsville, deputies say.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to 145 Dusty Rd in Taylorsville to arrest a wanted person on Sunday night.

The person was outside the house when they arrived around 10 p.m. They ran from officers but was caught, then started fighting the officer who caught him.

Deputies say the person shot at the officer who then returned fire, killing the individual.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the names of the people involved. The wanted person had five warrants for their arrest.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate, per protocol, and the officer involved is on paid administrative leave.

