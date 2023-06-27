Fort Mill pushes for road improvements through capital sales tax dollars

FORT MILL, S.C. — Leaders in Fort Mill are pushing for major changes to improve roads and relieve congestion.

Town leaders laid out more than half a dozen road projects, and they want voters to support those endeavors with capital sales tax dollars

Mayor Guynn Savage and town council members want to use capital sales tax dollars to widen U.S. 21 from Highway 160 to Sutton Road.

Fort Mill leaders are also pushing for several other road improvements, including widening Fort Mill Parkway from U.S. Foods to Holbrook Road.

They also want to resurface roads, including Tom Hall Street and Main Street near downtown.

The town of Fort Mill will present its list of needed road improvements to the Pennies for Progress Commission at a meeting at 6 p.m. on July 19 at Catawba Ridge High School. Citizens can offer their suggestions, concerns, and frustrations about local roads.

South Carolina reporter Tina Terry talked to drivers and leaders who said some of these projects will help enhance safety.

