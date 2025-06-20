Foster care reform bill awaits Gov. Stein’s approval

CHARLOTTE — A bill to overhaul North Carolina’s foster care program is heading to Gov. Josh Stein’s desk for final approval.

House Bill 612, otherwise known as the Fostering Care in NC Act, was unanimously approved by both the House and Senate this week.

According to the bill, the measure would set a 90-day window from a child’s birth for their biological father to request custody if the baby is up for adoption.

If a father wasn’t informed by the birth mother and he found out later, he would have 30 days from then to claim parental rights.

The bill also gives the state more authority over county social services.

VIDEO: 2 bills head to NC governor’s desk to expand ICE operations

2 bills head to NC governor’s desk to expand ICE operations

©2025 Cox Media Group