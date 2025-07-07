Local

‘Frustrating’: Homeowner disappointed by utility, tree removal services after storm damage

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
‘Frustrating’: Homeowner disappointed by utility, tree removal services after storm damage
By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A SouthPark homeowner thought getting utility and tree service to clean up storm damage would be easier.

Ryan Tomberlin says he “heard a big boom,” and wondered what it was.

He says it was a large tree in his backyard.

ALSO READ >> ACTION 9: New car insurance rates impact drivers statewide

“That’s the line... black line.”

It took down a line — AT&T’s cable and pinned it down. He says he asked tree services to remove the tree.

“Every tree company that I talked to, especially guys that I trust and that we’ve used before, they won’t do the work,” he said. “They cite it as being hazardous.”

More specifically, the trapped cable “like a rubber band, will snap back in place once the weight shifts,” he said.

So Tomberlin went back and forth with AT&T. He showed Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke these emails, how persistent he was. He asked the company to remove both the tree and their damaged cable. The utility removed the line, but left the tree.

“We met with this homeowner on several occasions to discuss his concerns, and we repaired our cables that were damaged by the fallen tree,” AT&T said in an email. “We’ve also met with the homeowner’s tree removal vendor and confirmed our lines were not obstructing their work. Residents can report damaged or low hanging cables at 800-288-2020.”

Tomberlin says that solved one problem, but that the tree service still worried about the overhead lines.

“They don’t want to cause any further damage to that infrastructure,” he said. So, he says they still wouldn’t remove the tree.

“It’s frustrating. It really is,” he said. “Kind of sucks.”

He doesn’t know what to do.

What can you take away from this?

VIDEO: Local homeowners sue over foggy windows, say issue may impact others

Local homeowners sue over foggy windows, say issue may impact others

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read