ACTION 9: New car insurance rates impact drivers statewide

You may have to pay more for car insurance from now on in the Tar Heel State.

Some residents have been keeping up with the recent changes.

“I pay a lot [of attention] because life is so hard and it’s a struggle,” said driver Kevin Wilson.

North Carolina’s new rates went into effect this week.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke spoke with state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey about the changes, which impacts nearly every driver, especially new ones.

“I’ve certainly heard my share of complaints from parents that have a number of young children that are going to be driving over the next few years, but I think when they get into it, it’s not as bad as it sounds on the surface,” Causey said.

