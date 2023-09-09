Gaston County confirms third rabies case in 2023

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Gaston County have confirmed their third case of rabies this year.

On Sunday, just before 8:00 p.m., the Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement unit was called to Pinnacle Road in Kings Mountain for a family dog that bit and killed a raccoon in their yard.

Officials say the dog was up-to-date on its rabies shots and was given a booster shortly after the incident.

Investigators found the dead raccoon and sent it to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh.

On Wednesday, officials learned that the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement informed other residents of the positive rabies results and confirmed that family animals in the area were up-to-date on their vaccines.

A follow-up investigation will be done by the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

(WATCH BELOW: Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat)

Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat





































©2023 Cox Media Group