Gaston County Police arrest two suspects in Dollar General larceny case

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers with the Gaston County Police Department arrested Allen Rodriguez and Elizabeth Drosinis on outstanding warrants related to a larceny at a Dollar General.
Rodriguez attempted to flee on foot but was quickly located by K-9 officers. Both individuals were transported to the Gaston County Jail, with Drosinis receiving a $10,000 unsecured bond and Rodriguez being placed on hold.
Gaston County Police thanked the Belmont Police Department for its assistance in locating Rodriguez.
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