Man arrested after stealing nearly $8k in Lululemon merchandise

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man for stealing $7,700 worth of Lululemon merchandise.

The Lululemon loss prevention team at Atherton Mill contacted police on Feb. 11 following a larceny, police said.

Police identified the suspect in surveillance video and located his vehicle with the abandoned merchandise, but not the fleeing suspect.

On Monday, police said they located and arrested 36-year-old Quatoya Morrison. He faces 13 charges, including four counts of felony larceny, two counts of habitual larceny, one count of larceny, three counts of felony conspiracy, one count of aiding and abetting, one count of second-degree trespassing, and one count of misdemeanor conspiracy.

Morrison also had an extensive arrest history and multiple outstanding warrants, police said. He faced an additional 16 charges from those warrants, including four counts of felony larceny, one count of misdemeanor larceny, four counts of habitual larceny, one count of damage to property, one count of common law robbery, and five counts of felony conspiracy.

He was also served an out-of-state fugitive warrant, police said.

