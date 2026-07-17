Gaston Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic hits 100,000 procedure milestone

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston Low-Cost Spay/ Neuter Clinic hit a milestone on Thursday with 100,000 procedures.

The clinic started work in 2009 in an old pizza shop.

They euthanized about 60% of the animals when the county shelter opened, operators said. That is now down 10%.

The county manager’s office said the clinic has saved the lives of animals and saved the county over $34 million.

“The clinic has recently added an animal hospital to their clinic,” said executive director Terry Kenny.

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