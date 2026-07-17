Huntersville community mourns teen killed in tree accident

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl died on July 11 after being pinned under a fallen tree at a mobile home in a Huntersville neighborhood.

The incident occurred on July 7, and while firefighters were able to revive her at the scene, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The tree collapse destroyed the mobile home in the neighborhood off Rolling Rock.

Despite efforts by several people, including a neighbor, to remove the large tree, their attempts were unsuccessful.

The community is mourning the loss of the teenage girl.

A man, who wished not to be identified, recounted the difficulty of the situation.

He said the girl’s brother called for help, explaining that his sister was inside with the tree on top of her.

“The brother he called me that they needed help for this sister she is inside with the tree, the tree is on top of her, we trying to pull the tree, but the tree is too big,” the man said.

He also expressed his struggle with the memory, stating, “I try not to remember because it’s too hard for me. We try to save her, but we can’t because the tree was too big.”

The family has since had to find a new place to live. Several non-profit organizations are assisting them during this difficult time.

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