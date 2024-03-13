Gastonia home health care agency accused of submitting thousands of fake Medicaid claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Gastonia home health care agency agreed to pay $600,000 after the U.S. and N.C. governments accused the owner of submitting thousands of fake Medicare reimbursement claims.

The U.S. Attorney for Western N.C. says the claims date from 2015 to 2020. Family First Home Health Care, Inc. and its owner Marion James were accused of billing Medicaid for services that never happened, like billing for in-home services while patients were in the hospital.

James and the company are also accused of claiming James’ daughter was providing personal care under the company name, but she was actually hours away at college.

Attorneys for both the U.S. and N.C. governments stated that James’ tried billing Medicaid for personal care within the family and forging documents and signatures in these cases.

“These defendants stole hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars while never actually providing the care they claimed to,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will hold accountable those who defraud the Medicaid system and take away resources from people who need them.”

These claims were resolved by the settlement and are allegations. There has been no determination of liability.

