Gastonia police looking for person after reported sexual battery at gas pumps

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are looking for a person after a reported sexual battery at a 7-Eleven gas station in late March.

The Gastonia Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man and the car he was driving, and investigators asked for help identifying him.

Person sought after sexual battery at 7-Eleven in Gastonia

GPD said the person is sought after a “sexual battery on a victim at the gas pumps.” Police said it happened on March 31 at the gas station at E. Franklin Boulevard and New Hope Road. No other details were shared.

Police are asking anyone with information on the person to call CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000 or call the police department at 704-866-6702.

(WATCH: Man heads to prison after murdering woman in front of crowd in Gastonia)

Man heads to prison after murdering woman in front of crowd in Gastonia

©2024 Cox Media Group