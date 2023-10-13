Gastonia police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Brynn Booth was last seen at a Walmart at North Myrtle School on Oct. 9.

She was wearing gray sweatpants and a long-sleeved black shirt. She was in the custody of the Cawtaba County DSS.

Booth is described as 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Booth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702.

VIDEO: Matthews police look for 2 missing teens

Matthews police look for 2 missing teens

©2023 Cox Media Group