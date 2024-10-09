Gastonia police searching for missing man

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a man who may have cognitive impairments.

Officers said Jeffery Rabon was last seen at his home by a neighbor’s doorbell camera on Monday.

He appeared to be confused and left without his wallet, cell phone, or car keys.

Family members told police they have not spoken to Rabon since September 30.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

