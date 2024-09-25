Deputies searching for 67-year-old woman reported missing in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Tina Pressley was last seen on Friday at the Walmart in Monroe.

She was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans, gray shoes, and a green toboggan, according to deputies.

Family members told deputies that Pressley may be suffering from medical or mental health symptoms that are consistent with dementia.

She also does not have a working cell phone or an automobile, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Pressley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

