Deputies searching for 67-year-old woman reported missing in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Deputies said Tina Pressley was last seen on Friday at the Walmart in Monroe.
She was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans, gray shoes, and a green toboggan, according to deputies.
Family members told deputies that Pressley may be suffering from medical or mental health symptoms that are consistent with dementia.
She also does not have a working cell phone or an automobile, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about Pressley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
