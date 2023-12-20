Gastonia's plan to boot Honey Hunters from ballpark gains support

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Maryland bankruptcy court has ruled the city of Gastonia can proceed with legal action against the owner of the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Judge Lori S. Simpson ruled Dec. 19 in favor of a motion that clears the way for the city to move forward with its N.C. court litigation against NC Gas House Gang LLC, which is led by Honey Hunters owner Brandon Bellamy. NC Gas House Gang filed for Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this month. That action came shortly after the city sued NC Gas House Gang in state court seeking to remove the Honey Hunters as the tenant at CaroMont Health Park.

The filing of a bankruptcy petition imposes an automatic stay to prevent legal processes against the debtor in the case. Simpson granted the city relief from that stay after an evidentiary hearing for the city’s motion was held last week. The city’s motion sought to reject the lease and operating agreements with NC Gas House Gang for the city-owned ballpark’s use. In the alternative, it sought relief from the automatic stay in order to “exercise its state law rights and remedies.” Simpson ruled in favor of the latter.

