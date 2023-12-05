Gastonia Honey Hunters file for bankruptcy, owe $4 million

The company behind the Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball team has officially filed for bankruptcy.

According to a court filing obtained by Channel 9 on Tuesday, NC Gas House Gang LLC filed for bankruptcy protection in Maryland. The LLC is the company that owns the Honey Hunters.

The Honey Hunters have been forced out of the Atlantic League, and the city of Gastonia wants the court to force the team out of their stadium over its unpaid debts.

Court documents obtained by Channel 9 show that the team owes the city thousands of dollars for naming rights and utility bills.

The team has a long list of creditors that it owes money to, with a balance of liabilities adding up to $4.08 million, according to bankruptcy filings.

The largest debt is to BKK Sports for $1.1 million, but the team also owes the Atlantic League a little over $291,000.

According to court filings, the team also owes the North Carolina Department of Revenue $140,000 in back taxes and the Internal Revenue Service another $126,402 in federal back taxes.

The bankruptcy filing also shines a light on the team’s operating expenses. According to the court documents, the team lost $704,610 in 2021 and lost another $478,617 in 2022. From January until October of this year, the team had already lost $299,652.

The team actually brought in significantly more revenue between 2021 and 2022, going from about $2.03 million to $2.83 million; but expenses also rose significantly, specifically in food and beverage operations.

Channel 9 has previously reached out to the Honey Hunters for comment, but the team’s representatives say they won’t comment on legal affairs.

