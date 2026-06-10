Girl Tribe turns to sports apparel for growth

CHARLOTTE — Just over a year ago, Girl Tribe Co. co-founders Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom openly discussed growing pains for the casual streetwear company they started in 2014. Barker and Baucom shifted away from opening retail stores and back to the heart of their business: Designing fashion-forward, accessible apparel.

A big part of their revamped formula involves creating women’s shirts, hats, hoodies and matching sets as licensees of pro and college sports teams and leagues. Last month, Girl Tribe released an 18-piece collection of Charlotte FC items, with 12 adult pieces and six youth products. They sell for $38 to $90 each and will be available for the rest of this season.

“We haven’t even scratched the surface (in sports),” Baucom told CBJ.

The company currently holds 30 licenses, with more in the works.

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