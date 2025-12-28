Give your Christmas tree a second life through recycling

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Recycling live Christmas trees instead of sending them to landfills can help reduce environmental harm, according to David Gillette, an environmental science professor at UNC Asheville.

“When we take a tree or any other organic matter, and we put it into a landfill instead, it’s in an environment where it really isn’t able to break down naturally and fuel all those other processes,” Gillette said.

Recycling Christmas trees allows them to be repurposed, often into mulch that returns nutrients to the soil.

