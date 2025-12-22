CMPD’s Christmas Project delivers hope and joy to Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continues its longstanding tradition as police and community partners work to make the holiday season brighter for families in need.

It’s all part of the CMPD Explorers Christmas Project — a tradition that’s supported thousands of Charlotte families for more than 50 years.

Volunteers came together Monday to pack and deliver holiday meals and Christmas gifts from hats and coats to bikes, dolls and toy cars.

Bags of presents were loaded up and sent out across the Queen City to ensure families don’t go without this Christmas.

Officers say the effort goes beyond badges and uniforms. It’s about showing up for the community.

“It’s not just policing,” CMPD’s Ryan Botzenmayer said. “It’s serving your community, and this project helps improve the quality of life for the families we are serving. That’s what it’s all about.”

For parents, like Effieya Nance, the support couldn’t come at a better time.

“I just was about to cry because I’m like Christmas is here, my daughter’s birthday, then I have to move‚" Nance told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. "I don’t have no job. I’m on disability. It’s kind of hard, and y’all just popped up here, my heart beating fast I just want to say thank you."

CMPD says the community can still help the cause. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any CMPD Division Office or Charlotte Fire Station. Monetary donations can also be made online.

