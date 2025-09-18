Good Morning America visiting Asheville ahead of Hurricane Helene anniversary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tune in to Good Morning America Thursday morning to get a new look at how Asheville is recovering a year after Hurricane Helene.

A GMA crew will be live at the Biltmore House in Asheville, and they’re taking a closer look at how the community is recovering.

It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene, which devastated the Asheville area and left over 100 North Carolinians dead.

Channel 9 will also be speaking with Hurricane Helene’s survivors all next week in the lead-up to the anniversary. Be sure to watch Channel 9 for those stories.

