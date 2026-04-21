Crews battle brush fire near Kannapolis Lake in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Forestry Service, along with several fire departments, is working to contain a large brush fire near Kannapolis Lake in Rowan County.

What began as a 20‑acre fire has now grown to more than 50 acres and is 60% contained.

No homes are damaged, and no evacuations are underway, but smoke is drifting throughout the area.

Crews are expected to monitor the area for several days.

Officials are urgently reminding everyone that the region is under a burn ban due to drought conditions.

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