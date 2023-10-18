Gov. Cooper signs state disaster declaration for Cedar Rock following rain event

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for the village of Cedar Rock in Caldwell County, according to a release.

The area suffered damage from a rain event on July 15. The declaration will provide additional assistance to Cedar Rock, a release said.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Cedar Rock as they recover from heavy rains that brought damage to critical roadways and powerlines in their community,” Governor Cooper said in a statement.

Officials found that Cedar Rock had more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, which exceeded 1% of its annual operating budget. Cedar Rock will not qualify for federal assistance.

