Gov. McMaster signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Thursday allowing anyone who legally owns a gun and is older than 18 to carry it in public.

Guns would still be banned in schools, courthouses, and government buildings.

People can still apply for concealed weapons permits.

The law also provides millions of dollars for free-gun training and adds stiffer penalties for criminals possessing guns when they shouldn’t.

