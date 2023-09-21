Grand jury indicts woman, already imprisoned for embezzling, on same charge

CHARLOTTE — A grand jury indicted Mandy Urban, 47, formerly of Charlotte, for wire fraud and embezzling more than $1.1 million, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Prosecutors said Urban was working as an accountant at a Charlotte-based company.

They claim she stole money and spent it on cars, a mortgage, and gifts.

Urban is already in prison in Florida where she was convicted of embezzling $283,000 from a previous boss.

Prosecutors said she used that money to pay court-ordered restitution in another embezzlement case.





©2023 Cox Media Group