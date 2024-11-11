Greg Olsen hosting workout at Bank of America Stadium to support children with heart disease

CHARLOTTE — Panthers legend Greg Olsen is inviting fans to a special workout on the game field at Bank of America Stadium for a good cause.

It’s part of an annual fundraiser called FitFest. The night features a series of workouts, food and shopping, with proceeds benefiting The Heartest Yard Foundation.

Olsen and his wife founded the organization to offer support to families with children with congenital heart disease. Their son, TJ, is among the survivors.

FitFest kicks off at 5:30 p.m. this Friday. You can get tickets and join the event by clicking this link.

