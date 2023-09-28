The Habit Burger Grill to add restaurant in region

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — This West Coast burger joint is set to open its third restaurant in the Charlotte region.

The Habit Burger Grill says in a press release that its location at 379 W. Plaza Drive in Mooresville will open on Oct. 4. The 2,868-square-foot restaurant, sitting just off Exit 36 from Interstate 77, has a drive-thru window and space to dine in. Curbside and delivery orders will be available as well.

The brand has built a loyal following, landing on lists such as Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023.”

