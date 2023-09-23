Uptown food hall Monarch Market gives sneak peak as it adds tenants

CHARLOTTE — Monarch Market has landed five new tenants for its $14 million uptown food hall food.

That project by Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate is on track to open in early November. It is on the ground floor of One Independence Center at 101 North Tryon St.

“Monarch Market is shaping up to be a culinary experience unlike any other in the Southeast,” says Brendan Pierce, president of commercials at Crescent Communities.

Hospitality HQ will operate the culinary collective.

New additions are Kabab2Go, Seoul Good, and a new offering from the owners of Sosu. Bars include the Aster Cocktail Room and the open-air Lanai Terrace Bar.

CBJ got a look inside the space this week. Read more and take a look at photos here.

