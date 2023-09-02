Habitat for Humanity prepares for ground-breaking on the first multi-family home project in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multiple families in Matthews will soon have a new place to live thanks to the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH).

The nonprofit will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of their first-ever duplex home on Saturday, September 9th, at 9:30 a.m. This is GMHFH’s first-ever multi-family home project.

The ceremony will be held at the building site at 323 Linden Street in Matthews and will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

The future owners of the duplex and their families were picked by the GMHFH partners after fulfilling the four qualifications for the homeownership program: need for decent housing, ability to pay back an affordable mortgage, willingness to partner, and residency in Matthews, Mint Hill, or Stallings.

The pair of homeowners will be buying their homes for their appraised value with an affordable mortgage, and instead of a down payment, they will volunteer more than 200 hours of “sweat equity” in the construction of their homes and in the GMHFH ReStore.

President and CEO of GMHFH, Natisha Rivera-Patrick, says the new multifamily complex will help serve many families while land costs continue to climb.

“We are so excited to be moving into multi-family development,” says Rivera-Patrick. “With land costs at an all-time high, we must maximize the density of our properties to serve as many families as possible.”

For more information about GMHFH, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Local women’s group help Habitat for Humanity build homes in west Charlotte)

Local women’s group help Habitat for Humanity build homes in west Charlotte

















































©2023 Cox Media Group