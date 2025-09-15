Hamlet releases former police chief’s resignation letter

HAMLET, N.C. — Hamlet City Manager John Terziu released the resignation letter of former Hamlet Police Chief Dennis Brown to Channel 9.

In July, the town said Brown was no longer with the city of Hamlet, citing an internal and external investigation into Brown.

The letter is dated July 23, 2025. It says the decision to terminate Brown was made “as a result of catastrophic loss of trust and confidence a violation of Section 2: Disciplinary Actions, Part C of the Hamlet Personnel Policy.”

The letter doesn’t go into the detail on the section that was violated.

We first reported when Brown left the department in July, but the town hasn’t released many details. A law firm representing Brown told Channel 9, in part, “We anticipate that information will be brought to light soon that will provide the community with a more accurate and thorough understanding.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told us earlier this month that they’re not investigating the chief.

Channel 9 is working to learn more details.

(VIDEO >> 9 Investigates: Hamlet city manager calls for investigation into $375k granted to local speedway)

9 Investigates: Hamlet city manager calls for investigation into $375k granted to local speedway

©2025 Cox Media Group