DeCarlos Brown found ‘incapable to proceed’ on state murder charge

CHARLOTTE — The man charged with killing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail last summer has been found “incapable to proceed" on the state murder charge, according to court filings.

DeCarlos Brown is charged with murder in both state and federal court. Brown’s mother told Channel 9 he struggles with schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medicine.

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Court documents filed by Brown’s public defender say a mental evaluation from December found Brown is not able to proceed with the charges.

His attorney is asking a judge to delay Brown’s next court hearing because of those findings, saying Brown can’t be reevaluated while in federal custody.

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The public defender is asking the court for a six-month pause in the state case.

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