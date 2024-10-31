Harris, Trump to campaign in Charlotte area before Election Day

CHARLOTTE — With North Carolina firmly situated as a battleground state for the 2024 presidential election, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are stopping in the Charlotte area on the same day to make a final push for voters ahead of Election Day.

They’ll be in the area on Saturday, with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holding a campaign rally in Gastonia and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris hosting a rally in Charlotte.

Trump made the announcement about the Gastonia rally on Wednesday, and he’s set to start speaking around noon at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

Harris’ event is set for Saturday afternoon, but details about the location and exact time haven’t been announced yet.

With both campaigns set to arrive through Charlotte, expect traffic delays along major roads and highways Saturday.

Early voting in North Carolina runs through Saturday. If you’re not registered to vote yet, you can register in person and vote early but you can’t register in person on Election Day.

We’ll update this story when we learn more about the campaign stops.

