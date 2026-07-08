From heat waves to flooding: How they’re connected

CHARLOTTE — From dangerous heat to flooding rains, the Carolinas have experienced back-to-back weather extremes in recent weeks — and experts say the two are closely connected.

Last week brought oppressive heat and high humidity across the region, while this week has been marked by heavy downpours, flash flooding and strong thunderstorms.

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According to meteorologists, those seemingly opposite weather events are linked by a warming climate.

Over the past 50 years, the Carolinas have seen 29 more summer days with temperatures well above normal, increasing the frequency of dangerous heat.

As temperatures rise, the atmosphere can hold more moisture, providing thunderstorms with more water to produce heavier rainfall in a shorter amount of time.

That means the same heat that makes summer uncomfortable can also help fuel more intense rain rates and increase the risk of flash flooding when storms develop.

A climate expert with Climate Central says as extreme temperatures become more common, communities should also expect heavier rainfall events during the summer months, making it increasingly important to stay weather-aware during periods of both extreme heat and severe storms.

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