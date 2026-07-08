$1.8M settlement reached in Atrium Health patient data lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has agreed to a $1.8 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over claims it shared patient data for targeted ads.

Atrium is accused of using Meta Pixel on its website which collected patient data that Facebook and Google used for targeted ads, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Atrium Health has denied any wrongdoing.

Those who has MyAtriumHealth of MyCarolinas accounts between January 2015 and April 2024 can file a claim here. The deadline to file online or by mail is Sept. 28.

The final hearing to approve the settlement and payments is scheduled for Sept. 30.

©2026 Cox Media Group