Hendrick Automotive Group gifts 23 acres of land in Matthews to Central Piedmont Community College

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Central Piedmont Community College is set to receive nearly 23 acres of land from Rick Hendrick and his Hendrick Automotive Group.

Central Piedmont will use the donated property that is adjacent to the college’s Levine Campus in Matthews to build a new first responder training facility.

Hendrick and Central Piedmont have had a long-standing relationship which dates back to 2006.

Plans for the first responder training center include law enforcement, fire and rescue, EMS, forensics, detention, and telecommunicator facilities, a release said.

