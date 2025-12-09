Hickory City Schools face challenges despite strong fiscal year

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory City Schools ended the last fiscal year with a general fund balance of over $3 million, an increase of $18,000 during the year.

The district’s fiscal savviness was praised by a partner of the firm that performed an audit for the school system, but he also warned of challenges ahead.

During a presentation to the Hickory City School Board of Education on Nov. 10 Andy Deal, a partner at Anderson, Smith & Wike, said many districts across the state haven’t been able to boost their general fund balances.

Read more here.

VIDEO: School bus and cars collide on Highway 127 South in Hickory

School bus and cars collide on Highway 127 South in Hickory

©2025 Cox Media Group