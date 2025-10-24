Community divided over proposed merger of Catawba County school districts

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are proposing a merger of Hickory City, Newton-Conover, and Catawba County school districts to address budget deficits and classroom capacity issues.

The proposal comes as Catawba County faces increasing enrollment, while the other two districts are experiencing declines.

Officials argue that merging the districts could help manage resources more effectively.

“We’ve been really happy with the way Catawba County district has been handling things. We’re not sure how it’s gonna turn out, but we weren’t happy with Hickory City Schools,” said Shelby Todd, a mother from Catawba County.

Tammera Shook, a Newton Conover parent, expressed her concerns, saying, “I really don’t want him going to a whole new school. He’s a junior this year, and I’d like him to stay in this school.”

Mike Mateyunas, a father, added, “The way we are now more close and family-like. We’re very personable with each other. We combine…we lose all that.”

Signs opposing the merger have already appeared across northwest Hickory, reflecting the community’s resistance to the proposal.

Catawba County has been holding informational community meetings to discuss the merger, highlighting the challenges of increased enrollment in their district and declining numbers in the others.

Hickory City and Newton-Conover Schools have voiced their opposition to the merger, doubting that it will result in cost savings.

The next community meeting regarding the merger is scheduled for next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Conover Station.

As discussions continue, the community remains divided on the proposed merger, with many parents preferring to maintain the current district arrangements.

