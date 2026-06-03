Hickory City Schools offering free meals for kids this summer

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory City Schools is offering free summer meals around town for kids under 18.

Families can register for weekly pickups every Thursday. Meals can be picked up in the morning at the Hickory Crawdads stadium from 9 to 11 or at the Henry Fork River Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Children can also stop and eat breakfast Tuesday mornings at the Patrick Beaver Library at 9:30.

There’s also lunch at the Ridgeview Recreation Center Monday through Thursday at noon.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 children face hunger or food insecurity in North Carolina. Many of those students rely on free school meals for the majority of their nutrition, so summer programs like these can help fill in the gaps once the school year ends.

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