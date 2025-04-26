High-end homes hitting West End market

CHARLOTTE — A pocket community with high-end homes that’s nearing completion in Charlotte’s Historic West End area could set a new bar for the neighborhood.

That project, called The Enclave at Enderly Park, consists of 15 homes — five of which are on the market now and another six that will be listed soon. Those properties start in price at $875,000 and reach $1 million.

The development spans about 3.2 acres on Plainview Road and South Street, on the western edge of Enderly Park. Home sites range from 0.17 to about 0.48 acres.

The homes are designed in a modern farmhouse style, a nod to the neighborhood’s history as a rural farming community, according to a news release from listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. They range from about 2,000 to just under 3,000 square feet, with three to four bedrooms, according to The Enclave’s website.

