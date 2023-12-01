High-level Ally Financial exec to retire as bank seeks next CEO

CHARLOTTE — A high-level, Charlotte-based executive with Ally Financial Inc. will retire next year, with the bank disclosing the move even as its search for its next CEO continues.

Diane Morais, president of consumer and commercial banking at Detroit-based Ally, will retire July 1 after serving in that position since 2017, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She oversees the online bank’s deposits, mortgage, credit card and corporate finance businesses, among other duties.

The document states that Morais has “been considering retirement from the company to pursue new opportunities.”

News of Morais’ departure comes as Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown prepares to leave the bank by Jan. 31. Brown will join Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group, one of the nation’s largest privately held dealership chains, as president on Feb. 1.

Read more here.

VIDEO: New TD Bank location opens with community space for local small business owners

New TD Bank location opens with community space for local small business owners

©2023 Cox Media Group