High school graduate crosses stage months after shooting left him paralyzed

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia graduate who doctors once said had less than a 1% chance of walking again crossed the stage with a walker to receive his diploma this week, just months after a shooting in Charlotte left him paralyzed.

Kamryn Penny told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty on Thursday that he used his graduation from Stuart Cramer High School as motivation during his four months of recovery.

“Hearing I was paralyzed and less than 1% chance to ever walk again, hearing that every day for two months,” he said. “It’s not easy.”

Penny shared video of his grueling rehab and workouts as he tried to regain movement in his legs and strengthen his body.

He said he was shot in the back and leg outside some apartments by a man wearing a mask who demanded his money.

Despite what has happened, he is leaning deeply on his faith.

“I’m here, and I’m still alive, and I give 100% grace to God for keeping me alive and changing my life around,” he said.

Penny said he has feeling down to his knees and can move his toes. He said he is considering barber school and going to college to get a degree to help others. He hopes his story is an inspiration for anyone facing challenges in life.

“If you’re ever having a bad day and it’s worse than mine, take that into consideration and know you have to push yourself extra harder in life because the storm doesn’t last forever,” Penny said.

Police arrested and charged the suspect with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

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