Home of the brave: Gastonia 55+ community targets patriots

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Independence Day is approaching but the people who will live in a new 55+ community in Gastonia may want to celebrate all year.

It’s called 1776 Gastonia.

The developer of the South New Hope Road community says he is targeting civic-minded people who share patriotic values.

“Our vision is to combine the elements of American patriotism, homeownership as the American dream, and the founding ideals of our country,” developer Brock Fankhauser said. “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Fankhauser says residents will have to agree to what’s being called the “1776 Standards.” The documents pledge that residents cherish the country and embrace the Constitution as the founding document.

Fankhauser says people of all political parties and backgrounds are welcome.

“It’s very important to us that this not be presented as a political movement, because it’s not,” he said. “We are not beholden to any political figures and any political parties.”

Great American Homes (GREAT AMERICAN HOMES)

One rule that residents of the community will have to follow is they will have to fly an American flag, which is included when they buy the home.

“E pluribus unum, out of many, one” Fankhauser said. “My hope is years from now, people who live in these communities, that is their mantra, e pluribus unum.”

Home prices start at $450,000. The first residents are expected to move in next year.

The developer has plans to build this type of community around the country and says at least one home in every project will be donated to an injured veteran.

VIDEO: Afghanistan War vets cope with ‘anger, frustration’ over troop withdrawal

Afghanistan War vets cope with ‘anger, frustration’ over troop withdrawal









©2023 Cox Media Group