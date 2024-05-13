Search for Albemarle teen’s body stretches into fourth day

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Crews are once again searching for the body of 17-year-old Baylee Carver.

Police said the suspect charged in connection with her death, 20-year-old Joshua Biles, told them he can’t remember where he left her body. He made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Earlier that day, Channel 9′s Almiya White watched as multiple agencies searched through wooded areas in Albemarle hoping to find Carver’s remains. White learned they covered 250 miles on Sunday, crossing over Stanly, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties.

Police said they got a call for help around 4:30 a.m. Friday from a home on Floral Drive. During the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Carver was dead. They believe Biles had something to do with it.

Carver’s family said they were told Biles doesn’t remember where her body is.

Lisa Briggs with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She said not having the exact location of Carver’s body can bring challenges.

“It’s been very difficult,” she said. “We believe she’s out here – we’re not getting exact intel and we’re just following all the intel we have. Checking every box and search every lead.”

Agencies plan to search all day Monday until dark.

As far as Biles, he’s charged with felony obstruction and concealment of a death. His next court date is in a week.

