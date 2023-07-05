Home catches fire due to fireworks in northwest Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A house caught fire due to the discharging of fireworks in northwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department said they responded to a fire at a vacant home on the 900 block of Cantwell Street.

The fire was under control in under 20 minutes, according to the fire department.

An investigation revealed that the fire was started by the discharging of fireworks into the home by an unknown person.

There were no injuries, however, $25,000 worth of damage has been reported.

VIDEO: Man, 2 dogs die in Gastonia house fire, officials say

Man, 2 dogs die in Gastonia house fire, officials say









©2023 Cox Media Group