Homeowners celebrate paying off mortgages by burning papers

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 200 homeowners celebrated paying off their mortgages last month by burning their papers in a fire pit thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization hosts the traditional event every two years.

For years, Habitat has been able to offer affordable mortgages priced below market rate to people living between 40% to 80% of the area’s median income.

That is how Habitat can keep mortgage payments low.

