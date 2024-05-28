Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were out on Kingsford Drive for the case. It’s located near the intersection of Arrowood and Nations Ford roads.

It’s not clear how the person died or what led up to the incident.

Police haven’t shared the victim’s identity or said if they’re looking for a suspect.

CMPD expects to release more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

