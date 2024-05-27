2 shot in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, paramedics said.

It happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. on Seigle Point Drive, a residential area near the intersection of 10th and 12th streets.

MEDIC took two people to the hospital with serious injuries, they said.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police are searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

