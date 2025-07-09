Hornets Foundation donates $100K to fight food insecurity in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $100,000 to Hope Street Food Pantry to support its mobile pantry program, the organization announced Wednesday.

The grant will enable Hope Street Food Pantry to expand its mobile pantry program, which partners with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to deliver fresh groceries to individuals and families facing food insecurity.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation staff visited a distribution event at Sugar Creek Branch Library to present a check to Hope Street Food Pantry’s Founder Melody Leedy and unveil a Hornets-branded distribution van.

“The Hope Street Food Pantry is an incredible organization that serves thousands across our community, creating central trusted gathering spaces for families to access the food they need,” said Charlotte Hornets Foundation executive director Betsy Mack. “What Hope Street Food Pantry has already accomplished is tremendous and we’re happy to play a small part in their growth journey, supporting our neighbors in need.”

Founded in 2018, Hope Street Food Pantry was the first community food pantry dedicated to serving Charlotte’s 28269 ZIP code, one of the most populated areas in Mecklenburg County.

The pantry has grown to serve around 6,000 individuals every month, providing a 3+ day supply of groceries each week to anyone in need.

With the support of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, Hope Street Food Pantry is poised to enhance its reach and impact in the community, addressing the critical issue of food insecurity in Charlotte.

