Promising Pages joins Charlotte Hornets Foundation, dozens others in health, wellness fair

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of booths filled the Renaissance STEAM Academy during Saturday morning’s Health and Wellness Resource Fair.

Promising Pages, a Charlotte-area book bank, was set up in front of the academy alongside the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, the Renaissance West Community Initiative team, and dozens of organizations.

The fair worked to provide a range of resources for local families through connections and opportunities.

Promising Pages members said the goal for them is to remove barriers to literacy. High prices of books can be a barrier to reading.

The organization works to give out free books and literacy resources throughout its community.

The STEAM academy benefits from the organization’s Books on Break Book Fairs, Promising Pages executive director Kelly Cates said. This program provides five free books for students to read over their summer break.

“It’s important for kids to read on their own, but kids get so much from their parents, caregivers, siblings and aunts and uncles that help raise them,” Cates said. “Reading together is one of the greatest things you can do for your child and their education.”

