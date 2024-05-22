Local

Hotel developer details plan for historic uptown building

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Johnston Building is located at 212 S. Tryon St. in uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE — A California investment firm will redevelop the Johnston Building in uptown Charlotte while preserving its historic nature.

The 100-year-old office building at 212 S. Tryon St. sold this month to San Francisco-based KHP Capital Partners, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The Johnston Building is a 17-story, 172,300-square-foot office property built in 1924. It was the tallest building in Charlotte when it opened. The building was designated as a historic landmark by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission in 1992.

Jeff Stulmaker, partner and chief investment officer at KHP, told CBJ the firm plans to remake the building into a 240-room lifestyle hotel.

